John Mahama always being misled by liars and bogus informants – Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the ruling NPP Sammi Awuku has accused National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for not cross-checking information sent to him by his party apparatchiks before reacting thereby making false allegations.



Citing a recent allegation by former President Mahama against him that he is using the military facility to train some party NPP agents to cause mayhem in the December elections, Mr Awuku was unhappy that such false allegations were levelled against him by no other person by a leader of a major political party.



“Some of the people who give former President Mahama information, with the greatest respect they don’t give the former President the true picture and accurate news…they lie to him, he lamented on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“NDC put out a propaganda statement that I have written a letter to the national security Minister, seeking to use military facilities to train party agents to cause mayhem in the December elections. Let me say that even if I was a novice in politics, I wouldn’t write a letter to the national security minister through the Interior and Defense ministers on an NPP letterhead, knowing it can easily be leaked”, he stressed.



“Assuming without admitting God forbid, if I had this evil plan, can’t I call the National Security Minister on phone or texting him rather than writing a letter on a party letterhead? It’s not safe”, he said.



Mr Awuku said the former president per his experience should learn to cross-check information sent to him before reacting.



“Imagine the former president in London meeting party executives told them he has seen a letter signed by me training mercenaries in a security facility. I found it ridiculous”, he took a swipe at Mr Mahama.

