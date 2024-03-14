John Kumah poisoning allegation: Provide evidence or I'll drag you to police – Ex-NPP chairman to Wontumi’s aide

Politics of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Akwasi Nti Asamoah, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for the Fomena constituency, has warned Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a broadcast journalist and aide to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



Akwasi Nti is demanding evidence to support allegations Oheneba made on radio suggesting that the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, was poisoned to death.



Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM on March 11, 2024, he threatened: “And for Oheneba, we have given him up today and tomorrow for IGP to arrest him to produce evidence that shows that John Kumah, my little brother was poisoned and the particular person who poisoned him.



“He claimed he saw it and saw him vomit and stuff. He saw the meat and the food that he ate and he also claimed doctors confirmed that it was poison, so he should bring evidence, if not some of us will personally send a petition to the IGP to deal with him,” he said.



Addressing Chairman Wontumi directly, Asamoah called for intervention to ensure that Oheneba refrains from making statements detrimental to the party's reputation.



“We are not fighting but we don’t want them to use Wontumi’s studio to destroy the party before we think of rebranding, that won't help us.



"So, we are giving him up to Thursday when he (Wontumi) should speak to his host or manager else we won’t allow him, even though he is the regional chairman,” he added.







