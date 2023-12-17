John Kumah expresses condolences on the passing of Ama Bame Busia

General News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy Minister of Finance Dr John Kumah on Thursday, December 14, 2023, visited the family of the late Ama Bame Busia to extend his condolences on her passing.



The deputy minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region took the opportunity to express his sympathy and support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.



He shared he had recently visited Ms Ama Bame Busia, a few weeks ago, for a profound conversation on national issues.



He recounted how she provided valuable advice and words of encouragement during their meeting.



Ama Bame Busia had been a stalwart supporter of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a mentor for individuals like Dr Kumah over the years.



Dr Kumah conveyed his heartfelt thoughts to Ms Busia's grieving family and expressed his desire for her to find peaceful rest.



The nation mourns the loss of a dedicated, and influential figure. Her contributions to the country's political legacy will be remembered.