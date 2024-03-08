John Kumah died on his way to Accra to be airlifted to Germany – Spokesperson

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The spokesperson for the late Member of Parliament for the Ejisu, Kwasi Owusu Twumasi says his boss, Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah died at Suhum while on his way to hospital for treatment in Accra on Thursday 7th March 2024 afternoon.



According to him, the deputy minister died in an ambulance in the company of his wife and his personal doctor.



He disclosed that the late MP was booked to fly to Germany for treatment but had to be rushed to hospital for urgent attention to sustain him before possibly flying him to Germany.



Mr Twumasi described the late MP’s death as a huge blow to the entire Ejisu Constituency and the country at large considering his parliamentary responsibilities and role as the deputy finance minister.



He described his late boss as one of the truthful and selfless politicians who had a very good impact on residents in the Ejisu constituency.



Scores of people gathered in front of the New Patriotic Party’s office in Ejisu immediately after they learnt of the death.



What was supposed to be a busy market day in the Ejisu Market situated just opposite the party office turned into a day of mourning.



John Kumah retained his seat in 2020 after securing the Ejisu seat in the year 2016.



He has served in several portfolios in the New Patriotic Party including CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) and Deputy Minister for Finance.