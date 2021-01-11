Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: My News GH

John Boadu fast gaining notoriety for ‘talking by heart’ – NPP’s Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

Private Legal Practitioner and a former member of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Disciplinary Council, lawyer Nana Yaw Osei has berated his party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, describing him as one that talks without recourse to critical reasoning, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM with senior media practitioner, Kojo Marfo on the station’s political talk show dubbed ‘Bresosem’, the NPP stalwart explained that utterances from persons within his party led to the defeat of their nominee in the just-ended parliamentary speakership election.



Citing an example of John Boadu’s speeches, Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei stated that statements like publicly denouncing the Fomena MP, Lawyer Andrews Amoako Asiamah and further asking him to reapply to join the party if he so wishes to be a member so they can take him through the process is but a few examples of some utterances of his that is dearly costing the NPP.



“Kojo, on this matter, one of the people that should be blamed is John Boadu. John Boadu is gaining notoriety for speaking by heart. He should be measured in his public utterances,” he accused.



Background



Former MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Sumana Bagbin of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



He won through a chaotic, closely contested secret ballot in the Chamber of Parliament on Thursday, January 7, against the NPP’s nominee and former Speaker, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.



One of the oldest serving MPs polled 138 votes against his predecessors 136 with one legislator failing to vote.



Mr Bagbin makes history for being the first Speaker of Parliament who is not selected by the governing party.



As the blame game continues on why the NPP failed to have their nominee being elected as Speaker of the house, Leader of the New Patriotic Party caucus in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that bribes were paid to some members of the NPP to vote against Prof. Mike Ocquaye.