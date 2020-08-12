Politics of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

John Boadu exhibiting 'bipolar symptoms' - Asiedu Nketia lashes out

General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has strongly hit back his colleague on the other side of the political divide, John Boadu, describing him as either a bipolar sufferer or just trying to be very economical with the truth.



To him, if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary had his mental faculties functioning properly, he (John) "will not come and sit on television and be claiming they were sent [alleged Ivorian nationals] by Asiedu Nketia".



The ruling party, at a press conference on Monday (yesterday), accused the NDC General Secretary of assisting non-Ghanaians to partake in the just-ended voters registration, ostensibly to exercise their franchise in the December elections.



General Secretary of the NPP who addressed the press, alleged that Mr. Asiedu Nketia masterminded the registration of some 66 Ivorians at Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region.



“Unfortunately for him as they finished registering and were returning, the tyre [of a vehicle they were bussed to the registration centre] got burst and the security agencies were alerted. And they realized that 66 Ivorians had managed to cross the border with the help of Asiedu Nketia to register and vote in the upcoming elections,” John Boadu claimed.



But speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, Asiedu Nketia was beside himself with outrage said he could not fathom why the NPP General Secretary will peddle such falsehoods.



"It is either he was badly briefed or he just wanted to engage in a normal political talk that will sway the conversation from their corrupt practices as a government now that the PDS scandal seems to be gaining weight."



"Trust me, I will not be derailed into such hogwash discussions..



"For the records, I did not lead any group of Ivorians into the country to register in Banda constituency as propagated by the NPP scribe," he added.



He pointed out that even if he would have engaged in any such conduct, he would "have definitely sent them to Tain," his constituency.



Meanwhile, the NPP has described the just ended Registration exercise as highly successful and commended the Electoral Commission, political parties, Civil Society groups, security services, the media, and other stakeholders for their efforts.





