Joe Wise supports hairdressers and dressmakers in Bekwai

The items donated included hair dryers, sewing machines and others

Rt. Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu, MP for Bekwai and 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament has donated some items to some Hairdressers, Seamstresses and Taylors.



This is part of his yearly support to his Constituents in their various trades.



Items presented include 20 hair dryers, 20 sewing machines and others to over 40 beneficiaries selected across the constituency.



This year "MP support for Artisans" program received a boost from COTVET with 15 sets of Industrial machines for 15 group of "Masters" to make them fully equipped to teach their apprentices.



Some of the items COTVET presented are (For Hairdressers) Dryers (wall and standing) Steamer tonging sets, hand dryers, hair straighteners, sterilisers, ceramic sink with chairs, industrial sewing machines, steam irons, knitting machines, button making machines, over locking machines and cutting machines.



On his part, the Director of COTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, who presented the items to Rt. Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu for onward presentation to the beneficiary 15 "Masters" said few Districts benefited from this program and Bekwai is fortunate to have benefited the most amongst the few Districts selected for this support program.



He further explained that it is due to the already existing yearly support that Rt. Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu has instituted that made them gave Bekwai District more machines.







The cost for each set of item presented costs $4,000 equivalent to GHC 24,000.



In addition, the beneficiary apprentices will have all fees and bills fully payed.



Dignitaries at the program "Joe Wise support for Artisans" who took turns to speak all praised Rt. Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu for his continued support for all.



They were all happy his support is not only for formal classroom education but extended to cover everyone in the Constituency.



The Leaders of the Hairdressers and Taylors/Dressmakers Associations praised Joe Wise (as affectionately called) for this kind gesture and continued support.





