Joe Ghartey set to lead NPP into victory 2024

Politics of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: GNA

A Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey has reiterated his desire and readiness to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 Presidential race to clinch victory for the party.



The Former Minister for Railways Development and Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that he brings on board new and revised human-centered policies.



He expressed confidence that his underground campaign was said to be in high spirits as the party gears up to elect a leader for the 2024 presidential election.



Joe Ghartey said he was fast gaining popularity in all 16 Regions of Ghana with special reference to the Volta and Oti Regions.



The aspirant said even though he hailed from the Western and Central Regions, his popularity in the Oti and Volta Regions was extraordinary.



Joe Ghartey revealed that his relationship with the original Volta Region, from which the Oti Region was carved, began before his political career, an assertion which was confirmed by Divisional Chief of Gbi-Bla of Honoe, Torgbui Ayim IV.



Joe Ghartey is a Ghanaian lawyer, academician, and politician.



He is a former Attorney-General of Ghana between 2006 and 2009, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from 2013 to 2017 and the Railways and Development Minister from 2017 to 2021.



He is an indigene of Shama in the Western Region.