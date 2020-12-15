General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Joe Ghartey’s 'thugs stormed collation center with guns, machetes and pepper spray' – Grace Ayensu

Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa has declined to concede defeat to Joe Ghartey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Essikado/Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa, has accused her opponent on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side, Joe Ghartey of using armed thugs to terrorize her team at the collation center.



New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Essikado/Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey, retained his seat.



Joe Ghartey, who is also the Railway Minister, retained the seat, which was keenly contested by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Candidate, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah.



Although the results of the parliamentary elections declared by the EC went in favour of Joe Ghartey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa has fiercely opposed the outcome, arguing that, she is the winner of the polls, per collated results in her possession.



Speaking exclusively in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Ekourba Gyasi, Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa explained that she was prevented from entering the collation center which was heavily guarded by militiamen brought in by Joe Ghartey.



She added that she had in possession her collated results from some polling stations where allegations of rigging in favour of Joe Ghartey went on.



“The men who were masked and were carrying guns, pepper spray, cutlasses, among others terrorized me and my men and prevented me from entering the collation center,” she alleged.

