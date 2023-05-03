Joe Ghartey is capable of winning power in 2024 - NPP Ahafo

Politics of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Some members and executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Region have expressed optimism that former Minister of Railway Development, and aspiring presidential candidate of the party, Joe Ghartey, is capable of leading the party to a resounding victory in 2024.



The members and executives in the Ahafo Region hailed the former minister and Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, describing him as a selfless leader.



The executives added that they are confident that hew is the candidate who can help the party win power once again in 2024.



They made their observations of the MP to have served the longest in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency when he visited the region to canvas votes ahead of the party's primaries.



The Chairman of the NPP in Asonafo South, Elvis Mensah, recounted the immense assistance and support Joe Ghartey had given to their constituency over a long period of time.



On his part, the former MP gave an account of what he had done in public life when he was given the opportunity to serve Ghana.



He said all his public service had been by the kind courtesy of the NPP and he would forever be grateful to the party for the opportunity.



He also said that his roles as Attorney-General & Minister of Justice, as Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and as Minister for Railways Development, have more than prepared him for the big task ahead which is serving Ghana as President.











