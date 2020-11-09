General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Joe Biden’s victory: I’m also confident of an NDC victory – Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is optimistic about a win in the impending elections hence his congratulatory message to Joe Biden.



The former President in his congratulatory message to the President-elect of the United States of America Joe Biden said he cannot wait to work with him.



“Congratulations #POTUS elect Joe Biden. Your resilience is admirable. It’s taken sheer grit and determination to chalk this victory. I look forward to us working together for the mutual benefit of our two countries and for a better world that ensures social justice and sustainable development,” he wrote..



However, his congratulatory message to Biden has earned him attacks from some leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



But speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, John Dramani Mahama said he is confident of an NDC win hence his message to Biden to build a better working relationship ahead of his win in the 2020 election.



“When I say working with him, it’s because I’m confident that we will win this election,” he indicated.



The former President indicated that he intends to collaborate with Joe Biden in strengthening Ghana’s energy sector which to him has been manhandled by the current administration.



“When I talk about working together, Ghana we live in a global village and the US as the most powerful nation in the world has a lot of connections with what we do here in Ghana. When I was in government we signed the Millenium Challenge Compact but unfortunately, this government messed up the PDS issue and that has led to us losing a substantial amount of funding that would have helped to strengthen our electricity distribution system."



"When I say working with him one of the priorities is to see whether cannot get back the money under the MCC to improve our electricity distribution network whether we can take another shot on what we agreed under the challenge compact.”



