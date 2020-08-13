Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Job creation: Action speaks louder than words - Bawumia to Mahama

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says former President John Dramani Mahama cannot be trusted with his promise to create jobs for the youth if he wins the December polls.



According to him, the former President did not exhibit the capacity to create jobs when he was in charge of the country.



The NDC flagbearer has promised to create over one million jobs if he wins the polls.



Speaking at an event organised by the youth wing of the ruling party in Accra Wednesday, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank said the NPP government has shown its competence in the area of job creation.



“We are in an election year and we are hearing a lot of promises from the former president John Mahama, and you will even after sometime wonder if he has been in office before and may be tempted to think he is a new person. But former President Mahama is not a new quantity but a known quantity who has been in office for eight years as a Vice President and President. What did Mahama do for the youth during his tenure?



“Promises are one thing but deeds and actions are another. Actions speak louder than words and John Mahama’s record of incompetence has already spoken very loudly. President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated his understanding of the issues affecting the youth and has taken steps to tackle them in his first term. His [Akufo-Addo] next term in office will be transformational for Ghana with the youth at the centre of that transformation,” he said.



He stated the NPP under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has created about two million jobs.



“Several youth centred programmes and policies initiated by President Akufo-Addo such as job creation through One District One Factory, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, President’s Business Support Programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, Greenhouse Village Initiative, Campus Business Pitch, Presidential Empowerment for Women with Disability, the revival of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, NABCo, as well as other programmes, such as restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowances, refund of deposits of collapsed financial institutions, free water and electricity amongst others have impacted meaningfully in the political, social and economic lives of the Ghanaian youth”.





