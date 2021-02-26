Politics of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Jinapor’s appointment can determine NPP’s fate in 2024 elections - Small Scale Miners

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources-designate, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM), Ben Annan, has opined that Samuel Abu Jinapor’s performance at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, when approved by the vetting committee can determine NPP’s chances in the 2024 elections.



According to him, the young minister-designate’s performance can either maintain the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power or put them into opposition.



Speaking to Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated: “Samuel Jinapor is a young man and he is now building his political career. The platform he has been given will decide his future in politics. Again the position he has been given will decide if NPP will go into opposition or maintain their position. Either you take it or you leave it”.



Linking Samuel Jinapor’s appointment to the fight against galamsey, he believed that the Minister-Designate could only succeed if he is able to stand against some of his party members, whom he believes are perpetrators of illegal mining in Ghana.



Ben Annan noted while his Association will in no way engage in a scuffle with the Government, it has the power to either maintain or oust a Government out of power every four years.



“We are ready to work with every Government but if you don’t listen to us, four years will come. This year’s election we took it that the president was not aware of certain things. But did you see the results? We can never fight with the Government but all we can say is that there Is always that four years to decide”, he added.



On Wednesday, February 24, Lands and Natural Resources Minister-designate, Samuel Abu Jinapor took his turn before Parliament’s Appointments Committee to be vetted.



When approved, he will be heading the Lands Ministry to tackle challenges including illegal mining, land degradation, among other things.



Barely 24 hours after his vetting, Abu Jinapor has been hailed as the perfect fit for the job. For example, the Small Scale Miners Association has lauded Abu Jinapor for consulting various opinion leaders including small scale miners on ideas and opinions for policies to help improve the sector.



