Jilted fetish priest attacks girlfriend in Asamankese

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A jilted fetish priest, identified as Togbe Gadefia, has violently attacked his ex-girlfriend, Rakia Huseini, Starrfmonline.com. reports.



Rakia Huseini, a 25-year-old woman, was left severely injured and had to be rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital before being referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.



According to sources, Togbe Gadefia and Rakia Huseini had been in a romantic relationship until Rakia decided to marry a Muslim man, which ultimately led to their breakup.



Togbe Gadefia, who resides in Krofoforomu, a suburb of Asamankese, found himself devastated by the breakup and made numerous efforts to reconcile with Rakia, all of which proved futile.



Upon learning that Rakia was set to marry another man over the weekend, he decided to take matters into his own hands. On the evening of Monday, September 11, 2023, at around 9:00 pm, he ambushed Rakia and launched a vicious attack on her using a machete.



Reports suggest that Togbe Gadefia aimed to strike Rakia's head, but she managed to shield herself with her hand, resulting in the amputation of her forearm. In addition, he inflicted severe injuries by cutting her kneecap with the machete.



Passersby discovered Rakia in a critical condition, lying in a pool of blood, and rushed her to the Asamankese Government Hospital.



Following initial stabilization, she was subsequently transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for surgery to address her grievous wounds.



Togbe Gadefia voluntarily turned himself in to the police and has since been arrested to aid with ongoing investigations.



