Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

'Jean Mensa will suffer for rigging the elections to favour Akufo-Addo' - NDC MP

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza has taken the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa to the cleaners.



The legislator said the EC chair will not find peace in her heart until she confesses to stealing the elections for the incumbent government.



He was reacting to the decision by the security stationed at the EC office to prevent them from entering the EC office to present a petition because they believe they won the Techiman South parliamentary seat which was declared for the NPP.



He said the government can give her all the military men to protect her but mentally and emotionally, the EC chair will have no peace.



Mr. Kwame Governs Agbodza describing the president as a tyrant said he (Nana Akufo-Addo) has unleashed the security on them to molest them.



He alleged the security men molested the MPs and prevented them from presenting their petition.



He wondered why they were molested when they had not attacked the security personnel.



Reacting also to claims by ACP Kwesi Fori that the MPs needed to have sought permission from the police before coming to the EC slammed him saying he is a poodle of the President.



He said that just as the EC Chair and her deputy, Dr. Bossman Asare have allowed the president to use them to rig the elections, ACP Kwesi Fori has allowed himself to be used to engage in political intimidation.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.