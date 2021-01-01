General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Jean Mensa is the only EC chair to conduct elections where both losers, winners cry fraud – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi has said Electoral Commissioner Jean Mensa has set a record for being the only EC to conduct an election in which both the winner and the loser claim there was fraud.



According to him, the fact that both sides claim fraud means the 2020 election was not credible and should be cancelled by the judges of the Supreme Court.



His comment follows assertions by New Patriotic Party Election 2020 Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu, to the effect that the Electoral Commission credited NDC flagbearer, John Mahama with more votes than he actually got, as MyNewsGh.com first reported earlier



“We believe, and will prove in Supreme Court that even John Mahama did not receive the number of votes that have been credited to him. We’re going to show that during the course of the trial”, Mac Manu is reported to have told Joy News Wednesday night in response to the Election Petition filed by the NDC and its flagbearer.



In response to Mac Manu’s assertion, Sammy Gyamfi said “the 2020 Presidential Election is the first election in the history of Ghana and perhaps the World, in which the supposed loser, is alleging fraud by the EC in favor of the supposed Winner; and the supposed winner is alleging fraud by the EC in favor of the supposed loser as claimed by Peter Mac Manu, Campaign Manager of the NPP. This speaks volumes about the credibility of the declared results.”



Earlier, Sammy Gyamfi made the case that John Mahama is “simply” asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the declaration of Candidate Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 Presidential elections as unconstitutional and null and void as Candidate Akufo-Addo didn’t get more than 50% of total valid votes per the declaration of the Returning Officer, Jean Mensa, hence must be set aside.”





