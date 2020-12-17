General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Jean Mensa is the most inept EC we’ve ever had – Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama, has described Jean Adukwei Mensa as the most incompetent Chair the Electoral has ever had.



Mr Mahama told supporters of the party in the Bono East Region on Wednesday, December 16 that since the inception of the Fourth Republican constitution, Jean Mensa has been the only chair of the Commission who has demonstrated her inability of conducting a free and fair election.



“But I must say, things shouldn’t have happened this way. This is not our first election. But unfortunately, we find ourselves here due to the incompetence of this Electoral Commission” he stated emphatically.



Supporters of the NDC party are yet to accept the results of the election. Demonstrations have been held at Tamale, Ashiaman and Kumasi to measure their displeasure for the outcome of the election.



To that end, he said, “If it were to be any of the advanced countries she would have resigned by now.”



He further told the supporters that “We know we won the elections but the results were manipulated.”



Regarding supporters of the parties who sustained injuries and died in the process of the elections, he expressed his “condolences to the relatives of the deceased.”



