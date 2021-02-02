General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Jean Mensa initially admitted NDC had genuine concerns – Kpessa-Whyte

Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, second witness for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition case, has disclosed that chairperson of the first respondent had initially admitted that the National Democratic Congress, NDC, had genuine concerns in respect of collation of results.



Whiles giving evidence before the court, he said the party had twice tried to meet the EC chair Jean Mensa to raise their concerns.



He told the court under cross-examination by Justin Amenuvor, lawyer for the EC: “We sought audience twice with the first respondent. In the first instance when my colleague (Rojo Mettle Nunoo) went she told him ‘I have heard you, you have some genuine concerns, give me a few more minutes and I will get back to you’”.



“The second instance was when she instructed that we should go and have deliberations with the petitioner and return.”



The lecturer of public policy at the University of Ghana is the second witness for the petitioner. The first was NDC general secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



