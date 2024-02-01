Jean Mensa, 2 deputies are all members of the NPP - Kwaku Boahen alleges

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The First Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kweku Boahen, has made claims that the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and her two deputies are members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said that this was confirmed by Jean Mensa's husband, Dr. Charles Mensa, who recently declared his membership of the NPP.



“All the electoral commissioners are members of the New Patriotic Party. Jean Mensa belongs to the NPP, Bossman Asare is a member, Appiahhene is also a member of the NPP.



"Jean Mensa’s husband recently came out to say that he is a member of the NPP. So if his wife is also a member of the same party, there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.



According to Kwaku Boahen, the EC is not doing its job properly, rather it is engaging in party politics with the electoral process.



He said that the EC had failed to address the challenges it is facing with logistics and technical resources; instead, it is proposing to change the voting date from December 7 to November 7, without providing any clear plan or justification.



“So we are saying that the EC must sit up and fix the things that are not working well in the administration and hold on with the politics they are doing. We have about 10 months until elections, we have not registered those who turned 18 this year.



“Some of the machines we used the last time we had the registration were not functioning properly. With all these challenges, they have not been able to solve it, yet they are telling us that they want to bring the voting date a month forward. What plans have they put in place to ensure that they are ready to conduct elections in the new month,” he asked.



The first Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Kweku Boahen, was speaking on UTV on Thursday, February 1, 2024.



The Electoral Commission, as part of its Constitutional Instrument (CI) for the 2024 general elections, is proposing to change the voting date from December 7 to November 7.



It argued that the change of date will afford the EC and the sitting government adequate time to transition to the new government.



A proposal the NDC has vehemently challenged and opposed .



NW/OGB



