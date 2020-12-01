Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: knust.edu.gh

Japan Motors donates locally-assembled Nissan pick-up to KNUST College of Engineering

The Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof Rita Akosua Dickson accepting the Nissan pick-up

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited, a leading automobile company in Ghana, has donated a brand-new Nissan pick-up to the Mechanical Engineering Department, College of Engineering of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The pick-up was assembled locally by Japan Motors.



Presenting the pick-up to the Management of KNUST, the Managing Director of the automobile company, Mr. Salem Kalmoni said that the building of a local assembly plant is part of the efforts of the company to develop comprehensive automobile industry in Ghana to serve the local as well as other African markets.



The plant will also promote skills development and job creation for graduates in Ghana.



The MD of Japan motors also congratulated Professor Rita Akosua Dickson on her appointment as the first female Vice-Chancellor of KNUST.



He again applauded the institution on its recent ranking as the best University in Ghana and the 12th best University in Africa.



He was excited about the healthy relationship between his company and KNUST and hoped the existing relationship will stimulate more vibrant collaboration in the future.



Receiving the Nissan pick-up, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, on behalf of the institution thanked Japan Motors Trading Company Limited for their kind gesture.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.