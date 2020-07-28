General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Jane's speech has left bewildered folks to simply say, 'it is HIM not HER' - Franklin Cudjoe

play videoProfessor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, was formerly the Minister of Education

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has said the beauty of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has bewildered folks to simply say, it is HIM and not HER.



According to him, people expected the National Democratic Congress’s running mate to throw tantrums and jabs at their opponents but she shocked them when she delivered a cleverly woven speech and leave no blind spots to attack her.



Franklin Cudjoe said “I woke up. I realise that Jane’s speeches are cleverly woven and leave no blind spots to attack her. Something strategic is unfolding here. Leaves bewildered folks to simply say, it is HIM not HER. As if God forbid, something natural prevents Nana Addo from performing his duties, Bawumia cannot act. It is HIM and HIM, and HIM and HER”.



The IMANI President called for a debate between the powerful four saying ” I am calling for a real debate with these powerful four. Else, I will be forced to create one by comparing policies, right here. Okay going back to sleep”.













