Politics of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Jane Naana leaked 2012 IEA debate questions to Mahama for ministerial appointment – NAPO

Minister for Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister for Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh known popularly as NAPO says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will talk about integrity issues with regards to the running mate of the largest opposition party before they will come and focus on her records at the Education Ministry.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) last week unanimously accepted the candidature of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party ahead of the 2020 polls.



Her appointment makes her the first female running mate for a major political party in the country



In a yet-to-be-aired interview by the Multimedia Group monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Minister who just recovered from COVID-19 said she will be subjected to the fire every politician will be subjected to during the campaign period.



He said “we will talk about integrity not only about education. I will talk about integrity because I remember that as Director of Elections 2012 someone went to plant a question which was not part of the questions during the IEA debate for John Mahama to answer so she could be given a Ministerial position, we will talk about it”.



The Minister popularly known as NAPO said the NDC has done nothing different because the country has over the years the country has had eight female running mates so they should let the ears of Ghanaians rest because they are just exploiting the female gender and not giving fair playing field.



“I also know someone who some group of men said they will rape the Chief Justice of the land, a woman who went to support them. We will look into all these before we come and look at education.”





