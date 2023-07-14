James Gyakye Quayson files fresh lawsuit at Supreme Court to challenge daily criminal trial

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for the Assin-North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has submitted a fresh application to the Supreme Court to challenge the Accra High Court's decision to conduct his criminal trial on a daily basis.



Quayson is also requesting the apex court to prohibit further proceedings until the Attorney-General provides him with the complete set of documents related to the case.



During the High Court session on July 14, where Quayson pleaded not guilty to charges of forgery and perjury, his lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata, informed the court about the recent application filed at the Supreme Court.



Tsikata further mentioned that his client had also lodged an application at the Court of Appeal, seeking a stay of proceedings pending an appeal before the court.



Consequently, Tsikata urged the court to adjourn the trial until the higher courts make their determinations.



However, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, countered the request, stating that there was no legal basis to halt the proceedings while awaiting the outcome of the two processes.



Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, presiding over the court, adjourned the matter to July 18, 2023, to rule on the application.



The charges against James Gyakye Quayson include forgery and perjury, stemming from alleged offenses during the the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.



Quayson has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including forgery of passport or travel certificate, making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office. The prosecution asserts that Quayson provided false information to the Passport Office, stating that he did not possess a passport from another country when applying for a Ghanaian Passport.



Additionally, he is accused of making a false declaration to the Electoral Commission, denying allegiance to a foreign country when registering as a candidate for the Assin North seat.



