Jail whoever poses naked, Akuapem Poloo deserved a year in jail – Ken Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has backed an Accra Circuit Court’s decision to jail actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo for 90-days over a nude photo she posted on Instagram last year.



“It should serve as a deterrent, posting yourself naked (is) very cheap and to put it on social media for what? Bathing with your son is okay but to make it public... anyone who poses naked should be jailed,” Agyapong said on Monday evening.



He was speaking on ‘The Seat’ show on his television network, Net2 TV, whiles addressing a wide range of issues from politics to business and education.



He also called out celebrities who he said flaunted wealth on social media stating that it was a sign that such people were cheap: “As for me, if you are a celebrity, I don’t have a problem, but there should be some respect, some decorum.



“Some of them are so cheap that they sit in planes and snap photos of bags and other stuff, for what?” he quizzed.



He warned that women rights activists had no right to defend Poloo’s act because it was shameful and fully merited the sentence handed down, even more.



“No woman can talk about this disgusting thing that your fellow woman has done. It is shameful,” stressing that the 90-day sentence was lenient and should have been a year instead.



“It is good, this is how we support nonsense (in this country)... she should have been given one year,” he added.