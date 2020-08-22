Regional News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu appointed NPP campaign team member

Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu [L]

Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu, former Nkoransa South parliamentary aspirant for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined the 2020 campaign team in the Bono Region.



Ms. Jacqueline lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Major Rtd Derrick Oduro but NPP regional executives in the region believe she can help the party to retain power in the upcoming general elections based on her competencies.



"It's an honor to be appointed as a campaign team member and I promised to work wholeheartedly to ensure His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Hon. Major Rtd Derrick Oduro are retained to continue the good work for the great NPP and Nkoransa south Constituency," she said in her acceptance speech.



She used the opportunity to thank the delegates of Nkoransa South for the love they have shown her before, during, and after the primaries. She emphasized that the time has come for them to unite as one big family to sell the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for them to win massively to continue the good Governance.



At the launching ceremony, the National Youth Organiser for NPP, lawyer Henry Nana Boakye known in the political circle as Nana B urged the members of the campaign team to desist from politics of insults and focus on the projects Nana Addo's led government has delivered in his first term which deserves another term.



He said: "It is clear that the NDC has no proper policies and programmes for the good people of Ghana therefore, four more for Nana agenda ought to materialise to make Ghanaians happier."

