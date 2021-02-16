You are here: HomeNews2021 02 16Article 1181647

General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#JMDeservesNoApology replaces #GhanaApologizesToJM in Twitter trends

One of the top trends on Ghana’s social media barely 24 hours ago has been replaced with a contrasting hashtag.

The hashtag touting vindication for Former President John Dramani yesterday over some revelations at the ongoing ministerial vetting has been replaced by another campaign, #JMDeservesNoApology.

The new campaign in contrast to what was topping Twitter trends yesterday has some people expressing no regrets over the loss of former President Mahama in the 2016 presidential elections when he was the incumbent and his subsequent failure to return from opposition in 2020.

Unlike the #GhanaApologizesToJM tweets where he was being touted as having truly worked effectively as a president, tweets in the new #JMDeservesNoApology say otherwise.

@Kina12Myzz in one of such tweets said “Upon all that John Mahama and NDC did to mother Ghana, why should we Ghanaians apologize to him?”

Another user, @mimi_bro highlighted the infamous guinea fowl corruption scandal saying “about GHS15million was frittered on a guinea fowl project in 2012. The fowls could, however, not be accounted for. They allegedly took off to neighbouring Burkina Faso. #JMDeservesNoApology.”

