JJ, Kufuor, Atta Mills were never booed in their home regions: Anyidoho reacts to Damango hooting incident

Politics of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has reacted to a viral video of a booing incident at the enskinment of the new Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale, on Monday, March 20, 2023.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and ex-President John Dramani Mahama were in Damango, a suburb of the Savannah Region, for the enskinment of the Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale.



The viral video which has been sighted by GhanaWeb showed a section of the crowd at the event hooting as Mahama was descending from the stage he was on together with other dignitaries including Vice President Dr Bawumia and the Jinapor brothers, to address the crowd.



The persons who were hooting, even though were a small section of the crowd, could be seen clapping and screaming “away, away, away”.



It is not clear who the hooting was directed at or why it started but the MP for the Damango could be seen urging the crowd to remain calm. The hooting stopped and the former president delivered his address amid cheers and applause from the crowd.



Reacting to this in a tweet shared on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with the video attached, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was shocked by the fact that the incident happened.



He said that former president John Agyekum Kufuor, the late Prof John Atta Mills and the late Jerry John Rawlings (JJ) never received this kind of reaction in their home regions.



“JJ was never hooted at in Volta; Kufuor was never hooted at in Ashanti; Atta-Mills was never hooted at in Central; Nana Addo has never been hooted at in Eastern; Someone has been hooted at in his own Gonjaland - Damango. Hmm!” parts of the tweet read.



View Koku Anyidoho’s tweet plus the booing incident below:





Please watch this clip in detail: JJ was never hooted at in Volta; Kufuor was never hooted at in Ashanti; Atta-Mills was never hooted at in Central; Nana Addo has never been hooted at in Eastern; Someone has been hooted at in his own Gonjaland - Damango. Hmm! pic.twitter.com/m86LpN38kf — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) March 22, 2023

IB/DO