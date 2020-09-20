General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: GNA

JHS students urged to be of good behaviour after BECE

File photo of students writing exams

An educationist has cautioned candidates of the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to reciprocate the efforts made by their parents in respect of their education to become responsible adults.



“Becoming respectful and obedient at home, while awaiting their results is the right thing to do” Mr Emmanuel Oduro Ofosu, Proprietor of the Promising Hope Preparatory School, at Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern said and congratulated parents and guardians who ensured that their children and wards acquired at least the basic education.



In his farewell address to the candidates after their exams, he stated that education was the only legacy parents and guardians could bequeath to their children adding that education accelerates the pace of development in every country.



He said parents also had a role to play in the nurturing of the children and urged them to partner teachers to shape their children’s lives.



The proprietor advised them to be careful and not join bad companies but they should keep studying for the next phase of their education.



“You should not relent in your eagerness to keep learning, be motivated by the introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy introduced by the government to ensure you gain admission to SHS.







He said education must equip the youth to enable them effectively contribute to their quota to the developmental process and therefore, asked parents to show commitment in the education of the children.



He called for the development of a comprehensive policy, which will empower the youth to develop their talents and stressed that everything possible must be done to enhance the welfare of the youth, who are the future leaders of the nation.





