JB Danquah's murder: Defence lawyer detained at SSNIT hospital

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The lead lawyer for Daniel Asiedu, the accused person in the murder of the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu has been detained at the SSNIT Hospital for ill-health.



Berrel Sunkwa Mills, a junior lawyer with Mr Danquah informed the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, when the case was called on Thursday afternoon.



Proceedings of the day for the second prosecution’s witness Stephen Apreko Mensah, a night security officer of the late MP to be subjected to further cross-examination was, however, halted.



The case has since been adjourned to May 31, 2021.



On Wednesday, May 26, Lawyer Danquah had a motion requesting to move the jury to the crime scene dismissed.



The court said the applicant had not demonstrated any material issue which could be resolved only by the inspection of the crime scene by the jury.



The court further stated that, Article19 (2)(c) of the 1992 Constitution deems an accused person to be innocent for the offence or offence charged until otherwise established by the prosecution.



According to the court, even so, the Evidence Act mandates the prosecution to establish the guilt of the accused person beyond reasonable doubt and that, the accused person, therefore, has no onus to establish his innocence whatsoever.



The court added that, the case before it can be resolved without having to visit the crime scene by jury.



Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for the murder of the late MP. He is also facing another charge of robbery while he together with Vincent Bossu, are on the charge of conspiracy to rob.



They have all pleaded not guilty and have been remanded into lawful custody.