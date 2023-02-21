It will be disastrous for NPP in 2024 polls without Kennedy Agyapong as flagbearer - NPP Group

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

A group in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), 'Ken 4President' has said it will be disastrous for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential polls if delegates fail to elect Kennedy Agyapong as the party's flagbearer.



The group believes the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who is expected to contest the party’s presidential primaries, is the only live wire for the party to break the conventional 8-year political cycle in Ghana by winning the 2024 presidential elections when given the nod.



The group, in a press release on February 17, 2023, signed by its secretary, Kwadwo Owusu, maintained that. " Hon Kennedy Agyapong is tried, tested and proven to be politically fit by all standard and also the most favourable, honest and altruistically minded to lead the New Patriotic Party to victory without doubt" .



The group has therefore appealed to all delegates who have the party at heart to elect the Assin Central Member of Parliament as the next leader of the party.



Full statement below



Ken is the Live-wire of the NPP and a sure bet to win 2024



From all indications, it is mathematically certain and an already determined priority for over 85% of delegates to rally behind Ken until the flagbearership position is duly handed over to him(Ken) for easy winning of the general elections in 2024 for the NPP.



Ken is tried, tested and proven to be politically fit by all standard and also the most favourable, honest and altruistically minded to lead the New Patriotic Party to victory without doubt..



Irrespective of the numerous open and hidden calculated machinations, and lies targeted at Ken, the man has been focused and unfaxed, and highly determined with discipline deportment to deliver for the upliftment of this country with strict adherence to the rule of law.



Ken is practically industrious of a kind, with enviable track record which confidently makes him the best and first among his peers dreaming in an unlikely event to be in the shoes of Ken with all manner of ill-intent day in day out to manipulate this internal election in their favour will amount to absolutely nothing.



Just for the record, it is an absolute human certainty that, not all positive change feels positive in the beginning but the track record of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in the field of business and giving of alms to help humanity has given it a new twist.



And factually, it will be politically suicidal for the NPP to dastardly massage 'things' against a man with such deep cerebral cortex willing and ready to give a new face of development to this country.



I know Ken and what impresses me the most is his agility and determination to make and maintain a good name in the hearts of people and the love to even die for this country.



Ghana will surely work again under Ken and every delegate nationwide must maintained their stance in support of the only trusted, honest and indefatigable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.