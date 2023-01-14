It was strategic' - Catherine Afeku explains why Alan Kyerematen addressed Ghanaians

Politics of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku has explained why NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan John Kyerematen addressed Ghanaians instead of going directly to delegates to speak to them.



The Minister of Trade and Industry a few days after resigning from his position addressed Ghanaians and made an official announcement of his intent to contest as a presidential candidate for the NPP in the 2024 elections.



In his speech, he outlined a seven-point plan dubbed the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) which includes a strong macroeconomic environment, a new agricultural revolution, industrial transformation, accelerated infrastructure development, and digital mainstreaming.



Critics have however spoken against addressing Ghanaians since he (Alan) has not yet been elected President of the nation.



Catherine Afeku, a former Minister of Tourism and one of the spokespersons for Alan's campaign disagrees saying the move to address Ghanaians was "strategic".



Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', she said addressing only delegates "is the mistake we often do . . . the delegates are not the only people in the country. Most of the time we overfocus on a small group and by the time you attend to the entire country, your message won't be accepted. The delegates who form part of the people of Ghana all listened to his message".



"It was a strategy to share his vision so that people outside of the delegates caucus will be able to influence the delegates . . . it was not preempting anything but to get the influencers to support the decision yet to be made by the delegates. It was strategic,to prepare the minds of the General public that he is ready . . . " she added.



