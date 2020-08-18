General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

‘It was a highly professional job’ – Pratt on office burglary

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr in an attempt to bring clarity to an incident of burglary in his office by some unknown persons has said it was a job carried out by highly professional people.



He said even though his office space is furnished with iron reinforcement and a CCTV camera, the unknown persons managed to successfully carry out their operations without arousing public attention.



“They disabled the CCTV camera before they went ahead, so as far as I am concerned this was a highly professional job, It was a very very professional job but hey even people die,” he laughed it off as he narrated the incident to Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



The suspects, according to him took away a laptop and a mobile phone.



Though he is convinced the suspects knew exactly what they came for, he allayed possible thoughts of suspicion and wariness.



“What suspicions can I have? All I can say is that those who perpetrated this crime know exactly what they wanted. They aren’t just ordinary thieves they knew what they were about,” Mr Pratt said.



Mr Pratt’s office at Kokomlemle in Accra was burgled by some persons on Monday, August 17, 2020.



But he is confident that they’ll conclude renovation of the office space and begin work on Wednesday, August 18, 2020.









