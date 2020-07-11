General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

It was a difficult time! - Dan Botwe recalls moment he heard of Sir John's death while on admission

Member of Parliament for Okere constituency, Dan Botwe has reacted to the death of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie a.k.a Sir John.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Speaking to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dan Botwe who doubles as the Regional Reorganisation Minister said he heard the news while on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) recovering from COVID-19.



"It's a day you don't want to remember; very very sad day . . . " Dan Botwe recalled, adding, "I didn't know he was sick and so when I heard it; it was a difficult time".



