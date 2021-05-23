It's wrongheaded, unsustainable - Kweku Baako slams NDC over IPAC boycott

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Kweku Baako says a decision by the NDC to boycott IPAC meeting was ill-informed.



Baako wants the party to rethink its decision.



He said that the decision is not sustainable.



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide has criticised a decision by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to boycott the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings of the Electoral Commission.



The biggest opposition party took a decision to boycott IPAC citing several reasons. The NDC among others said that the presence of some 'mushroom' parties and its mistrust for the chairperson of the Electoral Commission as the basis for its decision not to attend IPAC meetings.



Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews, Kweku Baako said, that the reasons given by the party is untenable and meaningless.



Baako further questioned the longevity of the boycott and urged the party to rethink its decision.



“It’s an exercise in futility and there are precedents for that. That decision is wrongheaded. Look, it has no sustainable effect. They cannot sustain it. I can see in my mind’s eye, them reviewing that decision and going to IPAC, they have done it before on June 26 1995,” he said.



Baako emphasized that, there is the need for the NDC and the EC to bury the hatchet and work together, stressing every decision taken by IPAC reflects the viewpoint of the majority of the political parties in the country.



Kwaku Baako further intimated that the NDC can not ignore any serious electoral management, “in the sense that they need both sides and that is why I am saying that since 1994, with all the challenges, there are always noises."



“And you will be amazed that at the end of the day they are able to work together and I am saying the same thing is going to happen,” he opined.



“IPAC is very important and I am 100% for it look it is because of IPAC we have reforms leading to transparent ballot boxes, Photo ID cards. The elections were held on different days, Presidential and parliamentary on separate days through IPAC we brought them all together to the same day,” he stressed.



