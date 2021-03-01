General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

It's time to speak to our challenges - Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Founder of Chapel International

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, has urged Christians to arise in prayer and speak to their challenges.



In a sermon at the Prayer Cathedral, on the theme: "Your Words Matter; Never Hold your Peace," he said in challenging times like the COVID-19 crisis, it was important for believers to intensify prayers of intercession to seek God’s face in the challenges they faced.



He urged them to be courageous in challenging times and boldly speak to their problems for a change.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams said being courageous was not the absence of fear but the ability to take action irrespective of fear.



"Gather the boldness and confidence to speak against the situation that challenges you," he said.



The Archbishop said holding services through virtual platforms was convenient to many but not comparable to “corporate worship” and prayed for situations to normalise for Christians to meet and worship as a family.



"I pray that one of these days we will all come together and fellowship in a corporate atmosphere," he said.



