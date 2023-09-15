It's shameful to subject the police institution to public inquiry- Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

General News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has voiced that, the politicization of state institutions, especially within the context of Senior Police Officers have potential consequences on impartiality and public trust.



In an interview with the Host of the GTV Breakfast Show, he expressed deep concern over the leaked tape involving the Inspector General of Police (IGP), emphasizing its potential impact on the credibility of the institution.



“Those who occupy this high position in our state institutions, so for me this is a shame for us to reduce the whole police institution into this kind of public inquiry with all the security implications,” he said.



According to him, there is a need for transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies and public trust in the institution is paramount for a stable and secure society.



“The bedrock of a strong and secure society lies in the trust between its citizens and law enforcement that uphold this trust, ensuring a foundation of stability and safety for all,” he added.