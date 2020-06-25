Politics of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

It’s 'sensible' for NDC to participate in new voter registration exercise - Mahama's aide

A Private Legal Practitioner and member of the Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has backed the clarion call of the party's flagbearer on all members of the largest opposition party to participate in the upcoming mass registration exercise for new voter’s identification card for the 2020 general election.



He said Mr Mahama's call on party faithful and every Ghanaian to partake in the upcoming compilation of new voter’s register does not rule out the fact that the NDC is in disagreement with the EC over the issue of compiling a new register for this year's elections.



Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe was speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show.



“H.E John Mahama emphatically stated that there will be one form of registration or the other, either mass registration or limited registration exercise to capture the people who have turned 18 years or never been registered and even a validation process will take place”.



“Each one of these will require a participation of the people and that is the reason why he emphatically stated that whatever the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling will be, he will entreat each and every one of us to participate and whatever the direction of the Supreme Court will be. I think that this is the most sensible thing to do under the circumstance,” he endorsed.



He reiterated that the NDC is ready and prepared to comply with whatever decision which will come out of the verdict of the Supreme Court as they go to the court for the hearing of the final ruling on the case the party sent to the Supreme Court.



“Whatever the decision of the Supreme Court will be, the NDC as a law abiding political party will comply with it and this is what John Mahama told our people in the Volta Region and every Ghanaian as well,” he added.



He was of the view that the party has to prepare itself in readiness for any outcome from the ruling since the NDC is not certain about the turnout of the Supreme Court ruling will be like; consequently, it is a good counsel to participate in the registration exercise.

