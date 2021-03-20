It’s perverse backwardness to refuse to admit students with dreadlocks – Gabby

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021
Source: 3 News
A former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has said the refusal of the Achimota School authorities to admit a student with dreadlocks amounts to perverse backwardness.
He has therefore commended the Ghana Education Service (GES) for directing the school authorities to admit the students.
In a tweet, the leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said “This day and age, a school in Africa will not admit a boy because he is a Rastafarian and wears his hair in that natural form. Call it perverse backwardness. Thank you, GES!”
This day and age, a school in Africa will not admit a boy because he is a Rastafarian and wears his hair in that natural form. Call it perverse backwardness. Thank you, GES! pic.twitter.com/ltVtrsDYdg— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 20, 2021
May I ask please, what harm does it cause a school from admitting students because of their hair style as Rastafarians? ????— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) March 20, 2021