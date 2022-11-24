It’s payback time - BT Baba tells Black stars

General News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Member of Parliament for Talensi, Benson Tongo Baba, has called on Ghanaians to give the Black stars all the support they need in the World Cup tournament.



He said he had no doubt Ghana would qualify for the next stage as he believes this is a payback time against Portugal and Uruguay.



Speaking on the floor of parliament ahead of today’s match against Portugal, the MP stated that he believes Ghana will win the game.



“Today is very important day. I believe that Ghana having played Portugal previously, today is revenge time and Ghana would have to win and will win at all costs. After this match, the others will follow in line and Ghana will move to the next stage.



“What we require as a nation is to give them our moral support we should pray that there are no injuries and be strong to confront our next opponent Uruguay who through default eliminated us in 2010 so another payback time is expected from the Black Stars,” he said in the chamber.



Ghana will face Portugal at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) as the two sides go head-to-head for the second time at the World Cup.



The two countries first met in 2014 when Portugal beat Ghana 2-1 in the final group game with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner.



The game is set to kick off at 16:00 GMT.



