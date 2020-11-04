Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

It's outrageous for people to claim that US polls will influence Ghana's elections - Lecturer

Ghana will go to the polls on December 7

A lecturer at the Faculty of Law Governance and International Relations, KingsUniversity College, Prof. Kwame Agyenim-Boateng has said it is ridiculous for anyone to make claims that the outcome of the United States elections would have an impact on the outcome of Ghana’s elections.



The lecturer speaking on Nyakontyon Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm opined that the conditions that influence voters in Ghana and the US are different from each other.



He was reacting to suggestions by some Ghanaians that a win for Joe Biden would influence a win for John Dramani Mahama whereas a win for the incumbent Donald Trump would influence a win for President Akufo-Addo.



The only similarity between the US and Ghana he noted is that the Democrats are a centre-left party whereas the Republicans are also centre-right and these representations are practised by the NDC and NPP respectively.



But the conditions that influence Ghanaian voters and the US electors are different, he stressed.



He explained that in the US, voters are able to indicate why they voted for a candidate, unlike Ghana where it is difficult for people to identify why they voted for a candidate.



Meanwhile, Donald Trump has already declared victory and accused his opponents of committing electoral fraud.



“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court – we want all voting to stop,” Trump said. In fact, there is no more voting – just counting."



“A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise” the millions of people who voted for Trump, the Republican president added.



Joe Biden on the other hand has asked his supporters to remain calm and allow the appropriate authorities to declare the results.



Addressing supporters, the former vice president said: “Good evening. Your patience is commendable. We feel good about where we are,” the BBC quoted Biden as saying to his supporters at an outdoor venue in Wilmington on Tuesday night as counting of the votes were underway in the state.



“We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we would go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer".



“But we feel good about where we are. I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election".



“It ain’t over until every vote, every ballot is counted,” the former Vice President added.

