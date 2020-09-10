Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: My News GH

It’s only the NPP government that brings development to the grassroots – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that it is only the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government that brings development to the grassroots when it is in power as opposed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government that, he claims, engages in nonexistent projects.



Speaking at Bulenga in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region, Tuesday, Dr Bawumia gave a litany of achievements attained by the governing NPP, insisting that there is a huge economic management gap between the NDC and the NPP, with the NPP being much better managers of the economy than the NDC.



“An economy under under their management couldn’t afford GHC 70 million[ whereas the NPP has raised GHC 27 billion]. And we paid 27 billion. That is the gap between incompetent management and competent management.



You have seen that when the NPP is in power, development comes to the grassroots. And we are not talking about the Green Book type of development. I am talking about fiili fiili development. In Wa East here, you can attest to what the NPP has done; the projects that we have brought to this constituency,” he told them.



The Vice President therefore urged the people to renew the mandate of the NPP so that they can witness more development.



“I have heard the Bulenga Naa (Chief of Bulenga) very loud and clear on the creation of a new district. We will take that onboard and the upgrade of the hospital…And that is why we need four more to do more for you. So please vote massively , Insha Allah, and make Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the next President and bring Salifu Yakubu to Parliament,” he appealed.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.