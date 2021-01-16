General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

It’s only a sick mind who will say Ghana is a Banana Republic – Koku Anyidoho

Former General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoh

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said that it’s only a sick mind that believes that Ghana is the Banana Republic.



Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama addressing NDC Members of Parliament on winning the election of the Speaker of Parliament said Ghana is now the Banana Republic.



But in a post shared on social media, Koku Anyidoho indicated that Ghana now has a President and a Vice President.



Also, Ghana has a Chief Justice and an NPP Majority in Parliament to make the government-run smoothly.



His post said “Ghana has a President and Vice President; Ghana has a Speaker of Parliament; We now have, an NPP Majority Side of Parliament as declared by the Speaker; Ghana has a Chief Justice: it is only sick minds that will say that, Ghana, is a banana Republic”.





