It’s madness and foolishness – Boakye Agyarko flares up over discussion on 2024 elections

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boakye Agyarko, the former Minister of Energy has ripped into elements within the New Patriotic Party who have been leading the conversation about the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



Describing such calls as ‘madness and foolishness’, Boakye Agyarko lashed out at the figures, accusing them of advancing their parochial interest.



Speaking on Oman FM, Boakye Agyarko said it was unfathomable that discussions are being held about President Akufo-Addo’s replacement, few months into his second term.



He angrily expressed that the party’s focus at this particular time should be a correction of the mistakes that made it lose some votes in the 2020 elections.



Boakye Agyarko alleged that some ‘queueing theory’ has been introduced in the party politics which indicates who should be allowed to stand on the party’s presidential ticket for 2024 and beyond.



“We should be mulling and thinking of ways to strengthen the party. By doing that we’ll be assuring Ghanaians that we have listened to the message they sent in the 2020 elections and we are working to improve things and serve them diligently for the next four years but it looks like we haven’t heard.



“Instead, we are jostling over who should be flagbearer. Today, we are talking about queueing theory from 1998. It’s madness and foolishness. Who has been in the queue from 1998 that should be allowed now?



“I saw posters flying about capturing people whose time will be due in 2032. What kind of nonsense is this? Are we going mad? The danger for this party is that it has been infiltrated with people who only think about their pocket and stomach and not the well-being of the party. They want a weak party to serve their interest but that will never happen”.



Narrowing his outburst down to the Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who recently proffered a non-Akan as the solution to the party’s perceived ‘Akanistic’ status, Boakye Agyarko expressed disappointed in him.



He charged him to leave such conversations to the ‘bloody fools’ and focus on the pertinent issues facing the party.



“Instead of us focusing on making the party strong and ensuring that Ghanaians we are a serious party worthy of managing the country, we are engaging in trivialities.



“Why are we disturbing the party. The party has its constitutions and I normally will not mention anyone’s name but I’m totally disappointed in Majority Leader. He is the one bringing the noise in the party.



“I remember conversations I used to have with him all the time. Leave that to the kids. Leave it bloody fool to do that and let the elders correct them but we the elderly are the ones doing the bloody fool things for the kids to shut us up. How is that going to be possible. The party has its constitution so let’s respect it", he said.



