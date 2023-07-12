It's irrational to take a poor man's money and be driving V8 - Senyo Hosi to government

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

A member of the Individual Bondholders Forum, Senyo Hosi, has said it is unreasonable for the government to steal from poor Ghanaians and make their lives unbearable.



He stressed that it is illogical for persons in high places to be driving luxurious vehicles and flying in business class at the expense of Ghanaians.



Speaking in an interview with 3business on Monday, July 10, 2023, Senyo Hosi said, “What is most irrational is for [government] to take the poor man’s money and sit on it and still be driving your V8, flying in business class, keeping a large government, that is what is irrational, that is what is unjust, that is not what is responsible."



“When the person trusted you with his mandate to improve his life and you make life unbearable for them and go ahead and steal his," he stated.



His comment comes on the back of an earlier picketing planned by the individual bondholder’s forum.



The picketing was however suspended following the announcement by the Finance Ministry that the arrears on coupons and principals have been paid.



Government paid all arrears on coupons for bonds maturing by May 31, 2023, as well as coupons falling due from June 1, 2023, in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed.



The Finance Ministry said the government is confident in restoring the country's macroeconomic stability and achieving inclusive economic growth.



