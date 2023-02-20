It's inappropriate for government to brand Bawku Naaba installation as illegal - Mamprugu Forum

Regional News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Correspondence from North East Region:



The enskinment of Alhaji Seidu Abagre, Naa Sherigah, as the 15th Bawku Naaba by the King and Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom has been a major topic for discussion across the length and breadth of the country as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo condemned the enskinment.



In a press conference on Saturday (18th February 2023), two Youth groups, Mamprugu Forum and Mamprugu Youth Association cautioned President Nana Addo to stop disrespecting the Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II and accept his decision for peace to prevail in Bawku.



The two Youth groups who organized the press conference at the forecourt of the Nayiri Palace in Nalerigu asserted that it is inappropriate for the President of the republic or anybody else to say that the newly enskinned Bawku Naaba is illegal without providing any legal basis as evidence.



"It is inappropriate for the government of Nana Akuffo Addo or anybody else to assert that the installation of the 15th Bawku Naaba is illegal without providing any legal basis other than the fact that the person in question is a member of the National and Regional House of Chiefs and has been duly gazetted"



The Secretary for the Mamprugu Youth Association, Medzira Ben Baba added that the entire Mamprugu Kingdom is disappointed at the attempt of the administration of President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo to intimidate the Nayiri for simply exercising his traditional authority.



"We have seen the statement by the government on the enskinment of Alhaji Seidu Abagre and are very much disappointed at the attempt of the administration of President Nana Akuffo Addo to intimidate the Nayiri for simply exercising his traditional authority. We wish to assure Akuffo Addo that the Youth of Mamprugu are solidly behind the King and are in full support of his decisions, including the enskinment of the 15th Bawku Naaba."



They urge the President to stop meddling in chieftaincy matters, especially, Bawku and concentrate on his government to bring relief to Ghanaians.



"Is Mr President telling Ghanaians that he is unaware that being gazetted is not a requirement for one to be recognized as a chief? Please be reminded that the Oath of Office you took binds you to do good to all manner of persons.



"Mr President, we urge you to be a statesman and concentrate on building this nation by fixing the mess you have brought upon Ghanaians and stop meddling in chieftaincy issues.



"None of the heads of state before you have ever presided over the Bawku conflict even for more than two months. They have often found pragmatic solutions and Bawku moves on. You are the only president who has presided over this conflict spanning more than a year," the statement said.



The Youth groups in Mamprugu say they are ready to die for the Mamprugu Kingdom and that they will not sit aloof for anyone to disrespect the traditional authorities of the Kingdom.



"We want to assure the president and his government that we are ready to die for our Kingdom and are therefore not fazed by constant provocations from the Kusasis. We are more than prepared to engage the Kussasi living anywhere to defend the constitution of Ghana which has clearly defined who a chief is."



Iddrisu Shaibu, the secretary to the Mamprugu Forum and Medzira Ben Baba, the Mamprugu Youth Association secretary led the press conference at the forecourt of the Nayiri Palace in Nalerigu to register their displeasure regarding the statement of president Nana Addo condemning the enskinment of the new Bawku Naaba, Alhaji Seidu Abagre (Naa Sherigah) by the Nayiri.