It's illegal for agents to charge potential tenants 10% out of rent paid to landlords - Rent Control

Rent Control Department

The Rent Control Department has said although the Rent Act recognizes the activities of agents, it is unlawful for them to charge ten percent of the amount rent paid by tenants after assisting them to rent.



Public Relations Officer for the Department Mr. Emmanuel H. Kporsu speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that it is the responsibility of landlords and landladies to pay five percent from the payment made by the tenant to the agent.



This he explained has been captured in Act 220.



Mr. Kporsu told host Kwabena Agyapong that "the Rent Act recognises rent agents and says if as an agent you help a tenant to acquire a room or an apartment and pays the owner of the facility, the landlord you pay 5% of the rent paid by the tenant. And so, an agent has no legal basis to charge tenants 10% and also charge landlords 10%. It is illegal and punishable by law.”



He said when the department gets hold of such information, they will investigate and deal with the offenders.



He said it is usually the landlords who engage the services of agents when renting out hence it is their responsibility to pay 5% from the rent paid and not outside the rent.

