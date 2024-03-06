'It’s fake news' – Pianim on being part of Bawumia’s manifesto team

Politics of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Renowned economist and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Kwame Pianim has denied reports of his appointment as an advisor to the economy sub-committee of the manifesto committee of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to Kwame Pianim, nobody has called to make an offer of the appointment for him to even consider accepting it, 3news.com reports.



The elder statesman described reports of him being appointed as a member of the manifesto committee as “fake news.”



“I think it is fake news, nobody has talked to me, nobody has contacted me. I didn’t know when they were inaugurating it.



“Maybe it is not me, they mean somebody else but definitely, I have not been contacted,” Kwame Pianim is quoted to have said during an interview on TV3’s Business Focus programme on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



A list shared by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the head of the communication directorate of Dr Bawumia’s campaign team indicated that Kwame Pianim and the Minister for Finance-designate, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, were advisors to the manifesto sub-committee on the economy.



Below is the list of persons on the economy committee:



1. Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah (Chair)



2. Ms. Abena Amoah (Co-Chair) 3. Dr. John Kumah 4. Nana Ama Poku 5. Prof Joseph Magnus Frimpong 6. Dr. Kwasi Nyame Baafi 7. Dr. Stephen Amoah 8. Dr. K.K. Apraku 9. Hon. Joseph Cudjoe 10. Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng 11. Dr. Emmanuel Opoku Marfo 12. Hon. Abena Osei Asare 13. Prof. Amoako Tuffuor 14. Dr. John Ofori 15. Dr. Mutaka Alolo 16. Dr. Nii Noi Ashong 17. Prof. Gyan Baffuor



Advisors: Dr Mohammed Amin Adam Mr Kwame Pianim



