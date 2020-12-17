Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

It’s either visionary Bawumia in 2024 or risk apathy – Ashanti women to NPP

A group of women in the Ashanti Region who are members of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have cautioned the leadership of the party against not nominating Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer in the 2024 election.



According to the women, Mr. Bawumia is the choice of the people and failure to get him to lead the NPP in 2024 will mean that they will not go out to vote.



These women who are mainly market women said the performance of the Vice President has been overwhelming and his appeal to voters especially those in the northern part of Ghana saved the party from defeat in the 2020 election hence, it will be suicidal to present a different candidate for the next General Elections.



One of the women who introduced herself as Adwoa Dekyea said “Bawumia is a visionary leader. There is nobody who is more visionary than him. He has done very well for the party. If not for him, we wouldn’t still be in power. He and his wife have done very well. He is popular among the electorates so we must present him as our flagbearer.”



Another woman who introduced herself as Mama Aggi also said “If we present a different candidate, we will lose the election like we lost many parliamentary seats. Bawumia and his wife have been able to give the party more votes in the North of the country.”



The women also advocated for an extension of the electoral college to include ordinary members of the party. To them, if that was done, the party would not have performed below par in the just-ended general elections with regards to their parliamentary seats.



“We want the party to let ordinary members participate in the primaries so that we can elect the right people to represent the party and avert what happened in the parliamentary election,” Mama Aggi one of the women said.



The debate on who takes over the NPP flagbearership after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done his second term in office has been prevailing.



The New Patriotic Party’s supporters, especially on social media, have thrown their weight behind the Vice President who they believe is the best bet for the NPP in 2024 considering the work he has done for the party.



President for IMANI Ghana Franklin Cudjoe in a post on Facebook showered praises on him and indicated that he is the Catholic Choice for the New Patriotic Party in 2024.





