It’s dangerous to think we’ve won - Oppong Nkrumah to NPP

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that it’s dangerous for the New Patriotic Party to think of themselves as winners of the December 7 elections.



The incumbent NPP have been tipped to win the elections following a number of developmental projects they have been able to accomplish within their four years in power.



However, Oppong Nkrumah believes winning the 2020 Elections entails more than just talking about the achievements of the party. According to him, the NPP must approach the General Elections as though they were in opposition.



The information Minister who was on a house and street campaign in his constituency in the Eastern Region, stated that the party must eschew any form of complacency to win the upcoming elections.



“We have worked hard, but the most important thing now is to avoid complacency and ensure all pro NPP registered voters cast their ballots correctly on December 7,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.



Oppong Nkrumah also warned that any NPP member who assumes the election has been won already poses a danger to the cause of the party.



For him, “our future as a country depends on this election. All of us must work as though we were still in opposition. We must not stop knocking on doors, visiting shops and lorry stations until we secure a wide margin victory for Nana Addo and his MPs.”

