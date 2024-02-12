It's a civil duty to retire Mahama from politics - Annoh-Dompreh declares

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

The Majority Chief Whip of Parliament and Parliamentary candidate for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, has waged a political war against Mr John Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



According to him, it's a civil duty not to allow the former President to get anywhere near the Presidency again, hence the need to retire the Former President Mahama away from active politics.



Addressing NPP members in Nsawam-Adoagyiri after a celebratory victory party, over the weekend, he expressed confidence in the constituency's path to triumph, asserting, "We have started something, this Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency; we are aiming for victory and that victory nobody born by a woman can stop it. The hand of God is strongly on us."



He told the party members that the main concern of the NPP heading into the 2024 general elections is to stop the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer from winning, adding that despite his respect for former President John Dramani Mahama, he would have wished for a more capable flagbearer from the NDC to face the next NPP flagbearer.



“The NDC are very wild this time, we don’t have any fight with them neither do we fight with John Mahama. He has been an MP, Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President, and President why does Ghana belong to your father? You have done your part step down,” he stated.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can break the 8-year electoral cycle in the 2024 general elections, hence the need to bring all members on board to work together and get more votes for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He continued, “The expectations are high and I’m determined to make history and determined to increase the vote for Dr. Bawumia and also win massively for the NPP."



He noted that the NPP government and his outfit have undertaken massive developmental projects in the constituency which are visible for everyone to see, which he believes the constituents will consider and vote massively for the NPP.



Commending the constituents for their unwavering support during the NPP primary election, Dompreh marked the day as a joyous one.



He conveyed gratitude, saying, "Today marked a very happy day in my life; your support has proven to me that the good people of Nsawam love me, and I want to let you know that I love you too. The primary election is over; let all come together and rally for victory in the December 7, 2024, General Elections."



However, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has promised to make the area a stronghold for the NPP in the upcoming and subsequent elections.